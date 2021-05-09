Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Frank's International alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

FI stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $869.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.