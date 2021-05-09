Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of FRLN opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $206,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

