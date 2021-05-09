Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €65.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.42 ($79.32).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €64.64 ($76.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.53.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

