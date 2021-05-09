Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €39.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

FRE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.64 ($53.69).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE opened at €41.67 ($49.02) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.