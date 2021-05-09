Fresnillo’s (FNLPF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.45.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.35%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.