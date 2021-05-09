Freyrchain (FREC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91,197.43

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Freyrchain has a market capitalization of $91,197.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Freyrchain has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Freyrchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00104888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.49 or 0.00789557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.79 or 0.09158092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Freyrchain Coin Profile

Freyrchain (FREC) is a coin. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Freyrchain is medium.com/@freyrchain. The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Freyrchain is www.freyrchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Freyrchain aims to build the first platform based on blockchain and big data of culture in the world. This platform intends to create a decentralized digital repository platform of culture and art works for collectibles enthusiasts to help their growth. Currently a world-class blockchain collection database has been launched to provide access to information, historical transaction and collection records of a certain item as well as ancillary authentication information support for the whole industry. FREC is an Ethereum-based token that powers Freyrchain platform. “

Freyrchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freyrchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freyrchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

