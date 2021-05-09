FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.