FujiCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $40.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,914.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.74 or 0.06773391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.93 or 0.02308474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.54 or 0.00620820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.31 or 0.00204286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $469.60 or 0.00810858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.26 or 0.00603058 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00508462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005158 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,440,631,397 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

