Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FULC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,596. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $342.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $111,729.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,992.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

