Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Funko updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.980-1.120 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.98-$1.12 EPS.

Funko stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,170. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

