FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AXA SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AXA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

AXAHY opened at $27.72 on Friday. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. AXA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

