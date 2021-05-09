FY2021 EPS Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Lifted by Analyst

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

General Electric stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.