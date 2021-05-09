FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.07.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OAS. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of OAS opened at $76.49 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $309,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,978,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.