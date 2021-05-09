FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Galiano Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GAU. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

GAU opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

