FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Inotiv, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inotiv in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $27.90 on Friday. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

