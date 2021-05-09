FY2022 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haynes International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HAYN opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $418.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Haynes International by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Haynes International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

