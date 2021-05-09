FY2022 EPS Estimates for HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Increased by Analyst

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of HOYA in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. HOYA has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $141.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

