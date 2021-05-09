FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

FGETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

