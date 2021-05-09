Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gaia were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

GAIA opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $213.90 million, a P/E ratio of -74.26, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,012 shares of company stock valued at $130,832. Insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

