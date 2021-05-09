Gala Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $121.11 million and approximately $402,077.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gala has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00087211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00105200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.53 or 0.00791102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,243.66 or 0.09166762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

