Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.88

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.88 and last traded at $74.57, with a volume of 10301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Maxim Group downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

