Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

GLTO has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $51,178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $15,856,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $2,594,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.