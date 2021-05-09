GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Sells $24,949.71 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,173 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $24,949.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $619.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.