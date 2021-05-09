Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $194.89 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.