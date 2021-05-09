Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 501 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,253 over the last ninety days.

AA stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.