Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

