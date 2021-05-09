General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $194.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.19. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $128.80 and a 1-year high of $195.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.