General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 222,365 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $13.30 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.