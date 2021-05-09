General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $72.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.