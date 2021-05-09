Gentarium 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Gentarium has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $183,404.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00248142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.27 or 0.01206991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.90 or 0.00769185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,189.85 or 1.00153660 BTC.

About Gentarium

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,346,139 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Gentarium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

