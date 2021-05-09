Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $2,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $133.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.