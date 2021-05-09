Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on GJNSY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

