Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

GLAD stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $369.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,242 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

