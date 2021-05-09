Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

GLNCY opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

