Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.72, but opened at $23.63. Global Partners shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 1,091 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $844.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.