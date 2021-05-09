Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Glu Mobile worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 168,872 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 836,463 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 568,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLUU shares. Piper Sandler lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.49.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.