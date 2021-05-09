GN Store Nord A/S’s (GNNDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.00.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $256.75 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $150.15 and a 12 month high of $278.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

