Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Macquarie from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $42.97.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.