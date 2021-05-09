Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT Raised to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

