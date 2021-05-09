Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,608,000 after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after acquiring an additional 336,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,747,000 after acquiring an additional 131,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

