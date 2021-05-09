Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

GTIM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 65,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

In other news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $29,141.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 16,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,295 shares of company stock worth $160,156. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

