GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 12,659,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,157. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Insiders have sold a total of 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.