GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT Raised to $8.90

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $8.90 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. GoPro has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

