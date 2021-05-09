GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GoPro also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRO. UBS Group upped their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.80. 12,659,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,157. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,947 in the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

