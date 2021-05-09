Graham (NYSE:GHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

NYSE GHC traded up $7.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $658.58. 16,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,556. Graham has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $660.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

