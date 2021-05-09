Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.50. 462,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,833. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

