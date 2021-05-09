Great-West Lifeco’s (GWO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock.

GWO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$36.50 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.95.

TSE GWO opened at C$36.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$33.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.24. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.44.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at C$709,370.07. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

