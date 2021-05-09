Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $388.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

