Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $153.65 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.46.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

