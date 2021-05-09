Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,578 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.41.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.